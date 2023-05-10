Idaho’s farmers are trying to catch up.

Planting in the Gem State is still behind schedule due to a cool, wet spring, according to the latest USDA’s Crop Progress and Condition Report. But warmer weather has arrived, allowing farmers in eastern Idaho to get into the fields, which up until a couple of weeks ago were too wet.

Daytime highs last week reached into the 80s for several days but fell to near-freezing temperatures overnight, the report said.

"We are about two weeks behind," said Larry Hollifield, who grows a variety of crops near Hansen. He had grown accustomed to getting out into the fields at the end of March but had to wait until the first couple of weeks of April this year.

Planting rates and crops that have emerged are still mostly below average in the state.

When conditions became ripe for planting, "you try to push harder and do your best to catch up," Hollifield said, "and it looks like guys have made up some of that distance."

Sixty-three percent of spring wheat had been planted as of Friday, compared with 70% last year and a five-year average of 81%, with similar numbers for barley.

Fifty-four percent of the state’s potatoes had been planted, compared with 64% last year and a five-year average of 60%.

Sugar beet planting is above average, with 95% of the planting complete, compared with a 92% five-year average. Twenty-three percent of plants have emerged, compared with a 41% average.

There is still room for catchup in dry edible bean planting, with 16% planted compared with 27% completed at this time last year.

Forty percent of the winter wheat was reported in good condition, with 49% in fair condition.

Soil moisture is good throughout Idaho, with 84% of growers surveyed saying there was adequate moisture and only 3% saying they were short. Thirteen percent reported a surplus of moisture.

Alfalfa shows strong growth, and pasture growth made significant gains last week, the report said.