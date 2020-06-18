Plantation Country Club in Garden City plans to change its name amid racial reckoning in U.S.

GARDEN CITY — Plantation Country Club is changing its name, in an apparent reaction to the word plantation’s racist past.
It’s a change to a name that’s steeped in the country’s history of slavery.
The California business Glass Creek LLC purchased the longtime Garden City golf course and country club on State Street in December 2018.
“We felt from the beginning that ‘Plantation Country Club’ did not reflect the vision we had for the Club’s future: a modern, inclusive, and welcoming Club for all members of the community,” general manager Jayson Petersen wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.
The name change comes at a time not only of new ownership but amid global protests against police violence against Black people in the United States, notably the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
A plantation is a large estate used to grow crops, typically associated with slavery. The city of Plantation in Florida is considering changing its name in light of the current dialogue about race.
In just the past few days, the cultural shift inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement is forcing entrenched national brands, including Aunt Jemima, Cream of Wheat and Uncle Ben’s, to rethink and change the images that hype their decades-old product names.
NASCAR recently announced a ban of all Confederate flags, as did the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Military branches are considering renaming bases that are named after Confederate figures, as are schools and other institutions.
The Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise is removing a stained-glass image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its sanctuary. A Meridian resident started a petition to rename a Robert E. Lee Campground in Boise County and nearby Robert E. Lee Creek.
A new name for the Plantation Country Club has not been announced.
“It’s important that we rename the Club,” Petersen wrote. “We are currently in the process of finalizing our new name and look forward to announcing the exciting update in the near future. This is a Club where Members, their families, and their guests are always welcome. In this spirit, let’s move forward together.”
Petersen added that as Glass Creek is redesigning and redeveloping the golf course, they had planned to unveil a new name along with those changes.
“The club name should authentically reflect today’s environment and values,” Petersen wrote. “In hindsight, the decision to wait to change the name was a mistake, for which ownership takes full responsibility.”
