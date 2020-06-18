Plantation Country Club in Garden City plans to change its name amid racial reckoning in U.S.

NASCAR recently announced a ban of all Confederate flags, as did the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Military branches are considering renaming bases that are named after Confederate figures, as are schools and other institutions.

The Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise is removing a stained-glass image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its sanctuary. A Meridian resident started a petition to rename a Robert E. Lee Campground in Boise County and nearby Robert E. Lee Creek.

A new name for the Plantation Country Club has not been announced.

“It’s important that we rename the Club,” Petersen wrote. “We are currently in the process of finalizing our new name and look forward to announcing the exciting update in the near future. This is a Club where Members, their families, and their guests are always welcome. In this spirit, let’s move forward together.”

Petersen added that as Glass Creek is redesigning and redeveloping the golf course, they had planned to unveil a new name along with those changes.

“The club name should authentically reflect today’s environment and values,” Petersen wrote. “In hindsight, the decision to wait to change the name was a mistake, for which ownership takes full responsibility.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0