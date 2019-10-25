{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Plant Therapy will host the Taylor Family Charity Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the warehouse, 621 Washington S.

Employee Heather Taylor’s husband Bobby is kicking cancer’s butt, and Plant Therapy wants to make sure the family can focus on getting him well — not on finances.

For more information on Bobby Taylor’s fistfight with cancer and a gofundme account, go to gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-bobby-taylor.

The public is invited to drop off donations. All proceeds will go to the Taylor family.

