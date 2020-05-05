Planning and Zoning recommends downtown apartments be approved, but adds parking conditions

“We can barely park our cars in front of our houses now,” Roxanne Welsh said.

Some residents said they believe the project will reduce the value of their homes because roughly half of the new neighbors will be low-income residents. Others said the project is not in keeping with the area aesthetic. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“You’re destroying a neighborhood,” said Paul Smith, a former chairman of the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission. “You’re destroying a historic district.”

Despite a handful of concerns, including historical preservation and home values, parking dominated the discussion. The project developer said that the 112 units will require 163 parking spaces. The developer proposed 55 of those spaces could come from the street parking directly adjacent to the apartment buildings and school. The rest would be on site. Traditionally, on-street parking is not allowed to factor into a project’s parking requirement figures.

Most Planning and Zoning commissioners said that proposal failed to accurately estimate car ownership. Many said most Twin Falls residents own at least one car, if not two.