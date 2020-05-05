Planning and Zoning recommends downtown apartments be approved, but adds parking conditions

TWIN FALLS — A $30-million apartment complex and school will now appear before the City Council after the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended Tuesday that the project be approved. That recommendation came after a four-hour meeting that saw 29 residents speak in opposition to the project while zero spoke in favor.
“We all want development, we all want expansion,” neighborhood resident Dave Frantz said. “We want growth, but nobody wants it in their backyard.”
The Masqueray Lofts project, if it becomes a reality, will include two 56-unit, five-story apartment complexes plus a charter school — the school was not part of Tuesday’s request. The buildings would be at the site of a former medical clinic next to City Park.
The owner of the property, the Boise-based Galena Opportunity Fund, asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to re-zone the property in order to allow the project. The project requires several exceptions to city zoning — one for height, another for parking and also reduced setback requirements.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners primarily focused on the project’s impact on parking, and voted to recommend the City Council approve the project but require the developer to provide more parking spaces per housing unit.
Dozens of neighborhood residents voiced their opposition to the proposal. They said that parking is already in short supply in the neighborhood.
“We can barely park our cars in front of our houses now,” Roxanne Welsh said.
Some residents said they believe the project will reduce the value of their homes because roughly half of the new neighbors will be low-income residents. Others said the project is not in keeping with the area aesthetic. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“You’re destroying a neighborhood,” said Paul Smith, a former chairman of the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission. “You’re destroying a historic district.”
Despite a handful of concerns, including historical preservation and home values, parking dominated the discussion. The project developer said that the 112 units will require 163 parking spaces. The developer proposed 55 of those spaces could come from the street parking directly adjacent to the apartment buildings and school. The rest would be on site. Traditionally, on-street parking is not allowed to factor into a project’s parking requirement figures.
Most Planning and Zoning commissioners said that proposal failed to accurately estimate car ownership. Many said most Twin Falls residents own at least one car, if not two.
The commission eventually recommended a requirement of one parking space for every studio apartment and two for all other apartments, and all of those spaces would have to be off-street parking. Under the current designs, that would mean the developer would have to provide 176 off-street parking spaces for the 112 housing units.
The project will now appear before City Council for approval.
