TWIN FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission has a packed agenda Tuesday night, including consideration of permits for two new fitness studios, eight fourplexes and a new drive-through coffee shop on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday and has a total of seven public hearings listed on its agenda. The meeting takes place in the Council Chambers at 203 Main Ave. E. Community members will be given an opportunity to comment on each of the requests.
Here’s what you need to know:
Dutch Bros. drive-through
Dutch Bros. Coffee wants to open a second location in Twin Falls at 326 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The proposed drive-through requires a special use permit and would allow for a line 25 cars long on the site. Dutch Bros. would demolish the former Threads building and construct a smaller building in its place.
Core Cycle studio
Becky Kuykendall wants to open a spinning studio in a five-tenant building south of Walmart at 163 Cheney Drive W., Suite 200. The business would include a spinning theater with tiered rows and space available for 34 bikes. Additionally, the studio will offer reformer Pilates, with private and group classes for up to 10 people, Kuykendall said.
If approved for a special use permit, the studio is planned to open in December. Kuykendall said she’s been in the fitness industry for about 15 years and feels Twin Falls has the demand for a new spinning studio.
Hot yoga studio
Tayler Chapin is asking for a special use permit to open Hive Hot Yoga at 834 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The super-heated exercise business will include showers and have three to five classes per day using independent contractors.
Fourplexes
Kaitlin Court LLC plans to construct eight fourplexes on property southwest of the Borah Avenue and Rose Street intersection. The property was used as farmland in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Accessory building
Al Gamache is asking to construct a type of garage larger than 1,500 square feet at 3365 East 4028 North in the city’s area of impact.
Storage unit rentals
Tyler Davis-Jeffers wants to construct a storage unit rental facility and automobile/recreation vehicle storage yard at 240 Eastland Drive.
City code change
City staff wants to repeal and replace City Code 10-11-19 regarding floodplain regulations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.