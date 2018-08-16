TWIN FALLS — A vacant building on Fillmore Street will soon get a new purpose and a new look.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for Planet Fitness to operate a 24-hour gym at 1763 Fillmore St. The building previously housed Hancock Fabrics, which closed in April 2016.
Chairman Gerardo “Tato” Munoz said he was in favor of bringing the old building back to life. The building has been owned by the same Florida-based company since 1997.
“Hancock never really fully operated the space,” said Sammy Salem, property manager with WEC97H Idaho Investment Trust.
After the building was vacated, Salem consulted with Dollar Tree for opening a business there. However, the company thought the building didn’t fit with its loading or parking needs, he said.
Planet Fitness, however, “took a look at this location and absolutely fell in love with it.”
The fitness business has more than 1,500 locations nationwide. Its plans for the building include an interior remodel and changes to the facade. Additionally, the north part of the building will be demolished to make way for more parking.
“We’ll be a 24-hour facility, 365 days a year, seven days a week,” Salem said.
Jim Stevens, president of the Breckenridge Place homeowners association, expressed concerns with people in the past using the lot to pelt nearby homes with golf balls. Salem said he would be willing to work with the HOA to determine if security cameras would be necessary. The business will be staffed at all times.
“I think it’ll be a beautiful thing to have in that neck of the woods in Twin Falls,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Carolyn Bolton said.
Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove told the Times-News he expects there to be no more traffic impact than what the previous retailer had.
Also at the meeting, the commission approved a special use permit for The McGregor Co. to store seed treating chemicals at 252 Deere St. The permit was required because of the fire concerns at a proposed 10,000 square-foot chemical storage building.
“It’s not the specific chemical, it’s the quantity — if it were to catch fire,” Spendlove said.
The commission also:
- Approved the preliminary plat for The Falls at The Preserve, a PUD subdivision of approximately 4.18 acres consisting of three lots along the 2400 block of Pole Line Road East.
- Approved a request for a special use permit for a home occupation to operate a gunsmith shop at 3362 B Addison Ave. E. The permit allows Ron Holmgren to have customers drop off firearms at his home-based business.
- Recommended approval of an annexation of 40 acres at 630 Hankins Road S. The site is leased as an RV storage lot for Star Fleet, which intends to build an office and requires city water and sewer service.
