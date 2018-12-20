TWIN FALLS — The Pioneer Club is closed and has sold off its liquor license and its building.
Troy Willie, CEO of Oasis Stop ‘N Go, said Jackson Oil in Meridian purchased the property. The Oasis Stop ‘N Go leases the convenience store next door and intends to demolish the Pioneer Club building to improve visibility and parking circulation. The company received a demolition permit in November.
“At some point in the future, the store will be remodeled or rebuilt on that property, with an expanded fuel island,” Willie said.
A lot of the plans depend on city requirements such as building setbacks, he said.
The decades-old Pioneer Club bar had begun selling off its decor and inventory in November. It closed on the sale around Nov. 15, Pioneer Club owner C.R. Larsen told 98.3 The Snake. Larsen was one of several owners who had bought the bar at 1519 Kimberly Road in 2017. They’d planned to rebrand it as a honky-tonk bar.
Idaho State Police regulates liquor licenses in Idaho. Businesses that close are required to sell or transfer their liquor licenses within 90 days or have them taken away by the state. The recipient of the license must open as soon as it has obtained the required city and county licenses, ISP Administrative Assistant Jason Mackrill said.
Liquor licenses are a pricey commodity in Twin Falls, which has a years-long waiting list with the state. The city is allowed only 33 liquor licenses (with the exception of specialty liquor licenses, which have different limits or requirements).
The Pioneer Club sold its license to Olive Garden for $225,000. While business owners can sell their licenses at any price, 10 percent of the purchase price goes back to the state.
We never had many problems at the Pioneer Bar. They took care of their own problems which was appreciated. They knew how to run a Bar, and it was busy back in my day.
Salute!
