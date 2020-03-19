Pioneer and Smoky-Bennett zones elk harvest and hunter success numbers

JEROME — Idaho Fish and Game has released the 2019 hunter harvest numbers and success rates for big game management units across the state. Hunter numbers were down for deer and elk in 2019.

In southern Idaho, interest in both harvest numbers and hunter success has been high from hunters who hunted elk in the Pioneer and Smoky-Bennett zones since the two zones have elk numbers exceeding, or near the top end of population objectives, which led to an increase in antlerless elk tags being issued in 2019.

Overall, hunters in the Pioneer Zone which includes game management units 49, 36A and 50, harvested a total of 1,592 elk, down slightly from 2018 harvest of 1,652. Of those, hunters with controlled-hunt tags harvested 366 antlered and 148 antlerless elk. Hunters with general elk tags in the Pioneer Zone harvested 267 antlered elk and 811 antlerless elk. Harvest specific to the 2,500 over the counter B-tags, showed that 730 antlerless elk were harvested across the zone for an overall 29% hunter success rate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had hoped for a harvest close to 1,500 antlerless elk in the 2019 Pioneer Zone hunts,” according to Regional Management Biologist Mike McDonald, “but we fell short of that goal with the 2019 hunt. Last fall, hunting conditions were warm and dry, which impacted the number of elk that hunters were able to harvest.”