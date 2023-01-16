 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pilot uninjured after plane crashes

Burley Airport

A Life Flight helicopter sits tied down at the Burley airport Nov. 16. The air ambulance service projects 1,000 operations annually.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

A pilot was reported to be uninjured Monday morning after his small aircraft crashed in northern Minidoka County, police say.

A Life Flight helicopter crew located the pilot at about 11:45 a.m. after a search and flew the individual to Burley, according to scanner traffic.

The crash was in the Laidlaw Corrals area, near the boundaries of Minidoka, Lincoln and Blaine counties, SIRCOMM said, and the pilot first called the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and reported there weren't injuries.

No other details were available at this time.

