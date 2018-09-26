HAILEY — The University of Idaho Extension in partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has received a Maternal and Child Health Services Title Block Grant to develop and implement a pilot program of a Farm to Early Care and Education program in up to 10 preschools throughout south-central Idaho.
The pilot program was devised by functional nutritionist Jamie Truppi as part of her work as an AmeriCorps service member for the Blaine County Food Council. Truppi collaborated with U of I Extension educator Lauren Golden to draft the grant proposal.
A nationwide initiative, the program involves implementing one or more of three key elements: procurement of local/regional food, education with activities related to agriculture and foods, and contact with growing food such as through community or school gardens and local farm visits.
These farm-to-school strategies have been associated with increased fruit and vegetable consumption at school and at home, greater willingness to try new foods, increased knowledge of healthy eating, gardening and farming, and a better awareness of where food comes from. Farm to school also has an economic advantage for local producers, processors and distributors.
For more information, call Lauren Golden at 208-788-5585 or email lgolden@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.