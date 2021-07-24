Pilot program helps people grow through community gardens

TWIN FALLS — More people are learning how to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs and how to cook them thanks to a pilot program implemented by the University of Idaho Twin Falls Extension Office.
The program, which helps people increase their skills and incorporate gardening and fresh produce into their daily lives, was implemented with a nearly $44,000 Twin Falls Community Transformation Grant, sponsored by Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
The grant provides funds to help the community make sustainable changes that promote healthy living for youth at schools, child care centers and emergency food assistant sites.
The program teaches basic gardening techniques and increases people’s knowledge of healthy eating and physical activity through classes and helps improve fruit and vegetable consumption by introducing new foods. People are also taught how to eat healthy on a budget, which includes reading labels and comparing prices.
Siew Guan Lee, family consumer science educator at the extension office said the mission of the project is to improve children’s health in the community.
“We are really grateful to be able to set up these gardens,” Lee said.
Lee is also the administrator for the extension’s Eat Smart Idaho in the Central District and she received some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education funds to purchase some supplies for the gardening project.
Some of the 14 groups that participated this year are Valley House, Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, Hollister Elementary School, Twin Falls Reformed Church and CSI Head Start in Hansen.
Each had different needs. The Reformed Church, which has a refugee ministry, already had some garden plots.
“We helped them grow additional plants and not just corn and beans. We introduced them to other vegetables that are more nutritious and exposed them to more of what is local here,” Lee said.
Gwen Ruggles, center supervisor at Hansen CSI Head Start said the program has opened opportunities to connect the experience of growing vegetables to other lessons in the classroom.
Ruggles is anxious for the children to return to the center’s this fall.
“I’m so excited for the children to get this wonderful outside experience. I’m excited for them to watch this process and be a part of it,” Ruggles said.
The center used fabric pots that can be stored away during the winter and they plan on composting the soil. The program paid all of the costs, she said.
The CSI Head Start center in Jerome has year-round sessions and the students there have already been picking peppers and tomatoes and trying them, she said
“We also want to include family members so they feel some ownership of the garden,” she said.
Valley House Director John Spiers said the program helped them put in three new raised garden beds at the homeless shelter to complement one they already had.
A variety of vegetables were planted and after they are harvested extension office staff will come to the shelter to give cooking classes, he said.
“I think this is a really good idea and it should be beneficial to our clients,” Spiers said. “Some of the things our clients are struggling with can make it difficult for them to want to participate in things like this sometimes. But it will be a good distraction for them at a bare minimum.”
Spiers considers the program a success and would participate in it again.
Lee said they would like to keep the community garden program going and expand it in the future to more schools through additional grants.