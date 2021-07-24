Pilot program helps people grow through community gardens

Some of the 14 groups that participated this year are Valley House, Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, Hollister Elementary School, Twin Falls Reformed Church and CSI Head Start in Hansen.

Each had different needs. The Reformed Church, which has a refugee ministry, already had some garden plots.

“We helped them grow additional plants and not just corn and beans. We introduced them to other vegetables that are more nutritious and exposed them to more of what is local here,” Lee said.

Gwen Ruggles, center supervisor at Hansen CSI Head Start said the program has opened opportunities to connect the experience of growing vegetables to other lessons in the classroom.

Ruggles is anxious for the children to return to the center’s this fall.

“I’m so excited for the children to get this wonderful outside experience. I’m excited for them to watch this process and be a part of it,” Ruggles said.

The center used fabric pots that can be stored away during the winter and they plan on composting the soil. The program paid all of the costs, she said.