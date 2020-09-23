Pilot dies after tanker plane crashes fighting Schill Fire near Emmett

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EMMETT — One person is dead after a single-engine airplane fighting the Schill Fire crashed to the ground outside of Emmett on Tuesday evening, according to Idaho Fire Information, which is operated by the Bureau of Land Management.

On Wednesday, BLM said pilot Ricky Fulton died in the crash. The aircraft, T-857, was owned by Aero S.E.A.T. Incorporated and was on an on-call contract with BLM Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

The crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m., according to FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer.

A Tuesday night tweet from BLM’s fire and aviation division said the pilot died sometime after the crash on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration published preliminary information on the crash early Wednesday morning. In a brief description, the aircraft reportedly “crashed in a ravine under unknown circumstances” while conducting firefighting operations.

Only one person was in the plane when it crashed, and no other injuries were reported, according to the FAA preliminary information. A tanker plane is used to drop fire retardant on a wildfire.

Damage to the aircraft is said to be “substantial,” according to the FAA report.