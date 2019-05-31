GOODING — A pickup truck rolled after colliding with a semitrailer Friday morning on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 152 near Gooding, Idaho State Police said.
Ronny Livia, 38, of Shoshone, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup on U.S. 26, and attempted to pass a semitrailer turning left onto 2100 East. The semi, a 2012 MAC truck driven by Allan Dover, 43, of Twin Falls, struck the rear passenger side of the pickup.
Livia and two juvenile passengers rolled in their vehicle onto the shoulder of the highway. They were taken by private vehicle to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. No airbags were deployed. Both directions of U.S. 26 were blocked for about 1½ hours.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police and assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Fire Department.
