Pickup pulling a horse trailer sideswipes motorhome Sunday on U.S. 93

TWIN FALLS — A Montana man and his passenger were injured Sunday in a crash on U.S. Highway 93, just north of the Nevada border, the county sheriff's office says.

Edward Neufang Jr., 60, of Stevensville, Montana, was driving a Ford F-250 pickup pulling a 28-foot horse trailer carrying two horses south at about 3:15 p.m. when he crossed the center line near milepost 3 and sideswiped a northbound motorhome, Twin Falls County Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Stewart said in an email Monday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash was reported by witnesses at 3:19 p.m., Stewart said.

Neufang and his 54-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley, she said. Neither has life-threatening injuries.

Neufang was not cited, Steward said. The two horses were not injured and were taken to the Y3 Ranch near Jackpot, Nevada, for care.

Neither Gary Judd, 63, of West Kelowna, British Columbia, nor his 54-year-old passenger were injured, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0