TWIN FALLS — In what has become an annual tradition, students at Xavier Charter School lined up Tuesday for a chance to throw pies at their teachers.

Across the country, March 14 is known as Pi Day, in honor of pi — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The number is usually simplified to 3.14, although it is a continuous number for trillions of digits.

The gymnasium boomed with screams and laughter from Xavier’s 655 students, where for a dollar a ticket, they could each have a shot to throw a pie in the face of a teacher of their choosing.

Teachers prepared for the day by wearing goggles and protective painters’ suits, although some teachers simply wore trash bags to try to keep the pie off their clothes.

Xavier Principal Gary Moon said the tradition has been happening for at least the 10 years he has been with the school.

“This is one of those fun things we get to do,” Moon said. “We get to tie it into our mathematics curriculum a little bit, student council gets to operate it as a fundraiser, and it’s just good for everybody all around.”

The student council uses the event as a fundraiser, and proceeds go back to special programs for the students and staff.

“I’ve celebrated (Pi Day) at other schools that I’ve worked at, but none quite the way we do it,” Moon said.

Fifth-grade teacher Harley Savage is in her first year at Xavier and is also a graduate of the school. When she finished having pies thrown at her, she said she was ready to do it again.

“I was super stoked to hear they brought back Pie Day,” Savage said. “I have cream in my ears that I will probably get out in a couple of days, but it was definitely worth it.”

PHOTOS: Pi Day celebration at Xavier Charter School