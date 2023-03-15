TWIN FALLS — In what has become an annual tradition, students at Xavier Charter School lined up Tuesday for a chance to throw pies at their teachers.
Across the country, March 14 is known as Pi Day, in honor of pi — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
The number is usually simplified to 3.14, although it is a continuous number for trillions of digits.
Xavier's students filled the gym, where, for a dollar a ticket, they could each have a shot to throw a pie in the face of a teacher of their choice.
Teachers prepared for the day by wearing goggles and protective painters’ suits, although some teachers simply wore trash bags to try to keep the pie off their clothes.
Xavier Principal Gary Moon said the tradition has been happening for at least the 10 years he has been with the school.
“This is one of those fun things we get to do,” Moon said. “We get to tie it into our mathematics curriculum a little bit, student council gets to operate it as a fundraiser, and it’s just good for everybody all around.”
The student council uses the event as a fundraiser, and proceeds go back to special programs for the students and staff.
Students line up Tuesday afternoon with with paper plates of whipped cream to throw at their teachers in celebration of Pi Day on at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
“I’ve celebrated (Pi Day) at other schools that I’ve worked at, but none quite the way we do it,” Moon said.
Fifth-grade teacher Harley Savage is in her first year at Xavier and is also a graduate of the school. When she finished having pies thrown at her, she said she was ready to do it again.
“I was super stoked to hear they brought back Pie Day,” Savage said. “I have cream in my ears that I will probably get out in a couple of days, but it was definitely worth it.”
Teacher Josh Dickson takes a whipped cream pie to the face Tuesday afternoon during an assembly in celebration of Pi Day at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students line up Tuesday afternoon with with paper plates of whipped cream to throw at their teachers in celebration of Pi Day on at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Student Casey Conway shares a laugh while trying to keep the lane clear of whip cream during an assembly in honor of Pi Day on Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teacher Mindy Steward gets a laugh out of students throwing whip cream pies at her in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
