Photos of person involved released after man injured in Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS — A man was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday after a shooting in western Twin Falls. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who may be involved.

Twin Falls Police said the shooting happened at 1:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Heyburn Avenue West.

They released photos of a man late Sunday and asked for anyone with information or who can identify the man in the photo to call 208-735-4357.

Officers from the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spent part of Sunday afternoon after the shooting at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, northwest of the Addison Avenue-Washington Street intersection and about two blocks south of the shooting.

This is the second shooting in Twin Falls city limits in four days. A man was shot early Thursday when someone shot through the window of his Lincoln Street home, Twin Falls Police said.

Police said at the time that the shooting did not appear to be random and they did not believe the public was in danger. No arrests in the case have been announced as of Sunday.





