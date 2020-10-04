 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos of person involved released after man injured in Twin Falls shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Photos of person involved released after man injured in Twin Falls shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday after a shooting in western Twin Falls. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who may be involved.

Twin Falls Police said the shooting happened at 1:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Heyburn Avenue West.

They released photos of a man late Sunday and asked for anyone with information or who can identify the man in the photo to call 208-735-4357.

Shooting

Twin Falls Police released this photo of someone who may be involved in a Sunday shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.
Shooting

Twin Falls Police released this photo of someone who may be involved in a Sunday shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.

Officers from the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spent part of Sunday afternoon after the shooting at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, northwest of the Addison Avenue-Washington Street intersection and about two blocks south of the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the second shooting in Twin Falls city limits in four days. A man was shot early Thursday when someone shot through the window of his Lincoln Street home, Twin Falls Police said.

Police said at the time that the shooting did not appear to be random and they did not believe the public was in danger. No arrests in the case have been announced as of Sunday.

Shooting

Twin Falls Police released this photo of someone who may be involved in a Sunday shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.
Shooting

Twin Falls Police released this photo of someone who may be involved in a Sunday shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.



Photos: Magic Valley’s Most Wanted

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News