Photojournalist Drew Nash shares some of his Times-News photography highlights of 2020.
A father and son died in a crash at Salmon Dam Saturday evening, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.
Four adults and four children were sent to hospitals Monday morning after a head-on collision just south of the Hansen Bridge, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office says.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has identified the drivers injured in Monday morning's head-on collision just south of the Hansen Bridge. Charlotte Lewis of Hansen and Maren McClellan of Paul crashed after an unknown driver ran the stop sign on 3900 North.
In profane and graphic terms, West wrote that he was going to get out of prison and the kill the prosecutor and her family.
An Idaho couple that had been married for over 48 years died from the coronavirus within five days of each other.
Everything you want to know about D&B's big move.
When Diana Logan and her husband, David Logan, first got sick with COVID-19 in late August, the couple expected they’d be able to recover with time. But only Diana did.
On Nov. 28, 364 people visited Christmas in the Garden. The lights display runs from Thanksgiving through New Years Day.
A year ago today the first story about missing Tylee Ryan J.J. Vallow was published. At the time, no one had any idea that the search for the children would turn into one of the largest and strangest criminal cases in Idaho’s history.
Business is good despite the pandemic at a locally-owned restaurant in Hollister.
