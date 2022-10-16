Photography tips for vibrant fall colors

Twisty roads turned the landscape from dull to vibrant as autumn brings fantastic fall colors to the South Hills as seen last Tuesday afternoon.
Times-News photographer Drew Nash spent an afternoon exploring the area from Wahlstrom Hollow to Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills making some photos along the way. Below are a few fall photo tips that may help.
Trees have begun to change colors Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the South Hills south of Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
1. Use a circular-polarizing filter. This will help bring out more vibrant colors and give the sky a deep blue hue when used from a 90 degree angle from the sun.
Ross Falls is seen Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the South Hills south of Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
2. Use a neutral density filter when shooting waterfalls such as Ross Falls. This allows for longer shutter speeds and creates a creamy blur effect.
The South Hills have begun to turn vibrant colors Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, south of Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
3. Closing down the aperture or F-stop will give any point of light a star effect. Nash likes to use f13 to f16.
Surrounded by fall color a truck heads north along Rock Creek Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the South Hills south of Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
