Photography tips for vibrant fall colors

Fall foliage flourishes in the South Hills

Surrounded by fall color a truck heads north along Rock Creek Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the South Hills south of Hansen.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Twisty roads turned the landscape from dull to vibrant as autumn brings fantastic fall colors to the South Hills as seen last Tuesday afternoon. 

Times-News photographer Drew Nash spent an afternoon exploring the area from Wahlstrom Hollow to Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills making some photos along the way. Below are a few fall photo tips that may help. 

Fall foliage flourishes in the South Hills

Trees have begun to change colors Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the South Hills south of Hansen.

1. Use a circular-polarizing filter. This will help bring out more vibrant colors and give the sky a deep blue hue when used from a 90 degree angle from the sun. 

Fall foliage flourishes in the South Hills

Ross Falls is seen Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the South Hills south of Hansen.

2. Use a neutral density filter when shooting waterfalls such as Ross Falls. This allows for longer shutter speeds and creates a creamy blur effect. 

Fall foliage flourishes in the South Hills

The South Hills have begun to turn vibrant colors Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, south of Hansen.

3. Closing down the aperture or F-stop will give any point of light a star effect. Nash likes to use f13 to f16. 

