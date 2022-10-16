Photography tips for vibrant fall colors

Twisty roads turned the landscape from dull to vibrant as autumn brings fantastic fall colors to the South Hills as seen last Tuesday afternoon.

Times-News photographer Drew Nash spent an afternoon exploring the area from Wahlstrom Hollow to Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills making some photos along the way. Below are a few fall photo tips that may help.

1. Use a circular-polarizing filter. This will help bring out more vibrant colors and give the sky a deep blue hue when used from a 90 degree angle from the sun.

2. Use a neutral density filter when shooting waterfalls such as Ross Falls. This allows for longer shutter speeds and creates a creamy blur effect.

3. Closing down the aperture or F-stop will give any point of light a star effect. Nash likes to use f13 to f16.