While going through our archives, I found a photograph I had made of former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter during the State of the State Address back in 2016.

Since I had recently photographed Gov. Brad Little doing the same, I noticed that the inscription "In God We Trust" had been added since I took Otter's photo.

Unfortunately, I have no clue when the words were added, but I did notice other differences while examining the photos.

Taken almost exactly seven years apart, I wanted to show how using the same angle, but different focal points can change the message a bit.

With the 2016 address, I decided I wanted to focus on the gallery. It made sense because they were facing the camera, unlike Gov. Otter. This draws attention to those in attendance and that it's a big event.

For the 2023 photo, on the other hand, I patiently waited for Gov. Little to turn his head so I could get a profile shot of him as he entered the chambers. This brings attention to the man, not the gallery. It shows the importance of the governor, not the event itself.

Camera Systems:

While the position I shot from is similar, the camera systems and focal lengths are not. In 2016, I was using a Canon 1D Mark IV with a 70-200mm lens. In the 2023 image, I chose to go with a 17-35mm lens on a Nikon D500. You can see the compression I had with the longer telephoto shot from 2016.