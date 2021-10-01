PHOTO BLOG: Looking back at an old portfolio

Skyline Grizzlies Bryan Flaherty (7) bounces the ball off his head as Idaho Falls Tigers Nicolas Duncan waits to see where it goes during their match Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2005, at Ravsten stadium in Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: Now I would crop the grass out at the bottom to pull the viewer into the action quicker.
Jarrett Wackerli, 15, soars over his parents Todd and Karrie Wackerli as he gracefully performs a heel clicker at the practice track behind his house. With over two hundred and forty trophies, Wackerli wants to be a professional moto-cross racer. Photo taken July 14, 2005, in Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I remember this family being a lot of fun and the reporter and I spent extra time on this one.
Horses try to find a bit to nibble on right off of Wyoming's highway 22 just West of Jackson on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2005. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: My attempt at being a former portrait photographer trying to become a photojournalist and then taking the time to try a landscape photo on my way back to the office.
The Bonneville varsity girls basketball team takes on Skyline on Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2004, at Bonneville High School near Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/For the Post Register) NOTE: So, I had to have a portfolio to get the internship at the paper, while most of those images are long lost, this is one that survived the first purge.
(Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I didn't have any metadata with with one, but I still like it. Hard tags aren't very common in the games I shoot to this day.
(Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: This is probably the first jubilation photo to ever land in my portfolio.
(Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: While this isn't quite portfolio worthy anymore, I would still take this as a daily photo for the paper hands down.
(Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I really need to recreate this image and crush it. I give myself points for creativity, but we all know that it can be executed so much better now.
Idaho Falls Chukar Brenan Herrera loses sight of the ball during a base hit from the Missoula Osprey at McDermott Field on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2005, in Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I blew out my highlights and did a horrible job of trying to burn them back in, but the moment is nice.
Drew Nash
ISU Bengals' wide reciever Akilah Lacey gets the ball over the goal line for a touchdown against Southern Utah's corner back Brian Kofoed on Thursday night, Sept. 1, 2005, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: Shooting photos in the Holt Arena is still tough, imagine doing it with a camera 15 years ago.
Kirk Judy finds what he has missed for so long. Looking at his wife Jerda after they've shared a kiss and his son that Jerda holds, Kaleb, 2, years old. Photo taken Oct. 29, 2005, in Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: The toning is pretty rough, but I still love this moment.
(Drew Nash/Perk's Photo) The only image I used from my days as a portrait photographer. I just wanted to show editors that I could handle studio lighting.
(Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I was always told that if you can shoot sports, you can shoot anything so I wanted to have a variety of sports photos in my portfolio.
A dear friend and mentor of mine by the name of Kort Duce once said to me, “Drew, every photographer has taken 20 great photos, it’s the professionals that do it every year.” I've held that quote close to my heart for the better part of 15 years.
I was going through an old archive recently and came across the portfolio I used after my internship at the Post Register in Idaho Falls from 2005.
Looking through the images made me cringe a little and smile a lot. They are a reminder of the transition I was making as the photographer I once was and the photojournalist I was trying to become. They are filled with growing pains, lows and highs abound within those old pixels.
I’ll never forget the day I came back from the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth, Idaho. I was two months into my six-month internship. Photo editor Monte LaOrange looked through my edited images and said, “Now you’re a photojournalist.” It was a watershed moment for me.
You see, for the first third of that internship I was a horrible photojournalist. I was trying to shed years as a portrait photographer and think in a way that contributed to community storytelling. That rodeo was the first assignment where I came back with a string of images that told a story. From that day on my confidence grew and I began to truly fall in love with not just photography, but photojournalism.
The images I made during my time at the Post Register opened up the door for work in northern Utah and eventually led to another internship and staff job at the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah. After my stint there I came to Twin Falls.
Today, I wanted to share with you twenty of those images from that 2005 portfolio. They certainly look different then my 20 best from last year and that's OK.
Getting splashed, Kaitlyn Richardson, 3, attempts to get a drink of water while her step-brother Galvin Richardson, 5, tries to control the water pressure at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls. They're visiting from Boise, Idaho. Photo taken on August 15, 2005. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: Now I would crop the right side off, or have taken the image at a different angle.
Karl Henstock, a competitor for the Special Olympics, helps out younger riders at Barbra Deshon's barn on August 4, 2005, in Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: This was the opening image of my only photo essay at the paper. Wished there was a little more left up top, but overall I'm still pleased with the photo.
Idaho State defensive back Dustin Murray grabs onto EWU running back Dale Morris. There was a penalty on the play. ISU upset the 5th ranked I-AA division Eastern Washington at the Holt Arena Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2005, in Pocatello. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: My dodging here is a little much, I've learned so many more techniques to help with this in the last 15 years.
(Drew Nash/Post Register) This was my favorite image from that 2005 portfolio. I remember driving around looking for feature photos and came across this kids in a park. I would love to find something like this again.
Little Buckaroo Ali Williams hangs tight onto her sheep during the Little Buckaroo Rodeo on Saturday, August 6, 2005, in Firth, Idaho. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: Highlights are a bit too hot, but this really is when I started making stronger images for the paper.
The Beautiful Balloons Company out of Albuquerque, NM organized several hot air balloons to go up over Driggs on Friday morning, July 1, 2005. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I got to go up in the media balloon and make pictures. This was the assignment where I realized that having a press pass is kind of like having a golden ticket. It gives you access and the opportunity to do some really amazing things.