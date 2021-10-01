 Skip to main content
PHOTO BLOG: Looking back at an old portfolio
PHOTO BLOG: Looking back at an old portfolio

A dear friend and mentor of mine by the name of Kort Duce once said to me, “Drew, every photographer has taken 20 great photos, it’s the professionals that do it every year.” I've held that quote close to my heart for the better part of 15 years.

Getting splashed, Kaitlyn Richardson, 3, attempts to get a drink of water while her step-brother Galvin Richardson, 5, tries to control the water pressure at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls. They're visiting from Boise, Idaho. Photo taken on August 15, 2005. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: Now I would crop the right side off, or have taken the image at a different angle.

I was going through an old archive recently and came across the portfolio I used after my internship at the Post Register in Idaho Falls from 2005.

(Drew Nash/Post Register) This was my favorite image from that 2005 portfolio. I remember driving around looking for feature photos and came across this kids in a park. I would love to find something like this again.

Looking through the images made me cringe a little and smile a lot. They are a reminder of the transition I was making as the photographer I once was and the photojournalist I was trying to become. They are filled with growing pains, lows and highs abound within those old pixels.

Karl Henstock, a competitor for the Special Olympics, helps out younger riders at Barbra Deshon's barn on August 4, 2005, in Idaho Falls. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: This was the opening image of my only photo essay at the paper. Wished there was a little more left up top, but overall I'm still pleased with the photo.

I’ll never forget the day I came back from the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth, Idaho. I was two months into my six-month internship. Photo editor Monte LaOrange looked through my edited images and said, “Now you’re a photojournalist.” It was a watershed moment for me.

Little Buckaroo Ali Williams hangs tight onto her sheep during the Little Buckaroo Rodeo on Saturday, August 6, 2005, in Firth, Idaho. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: Highlights are a bit too hot, but this really is when I started making stronger images for the paper.

You see, for the first third of that internship I was a horrible photojournalist. I was trying to shed years as a portrait photographer and think in a way that contributed to community storytelling. That rodeo was the first assignment where I came back with a string of images that told a story. From that day on my confidence grew and I began to truly fall in love with not just photography, but photojournalism.

Fans applaud during the Little Buckaroo Rodeo on Saturday, August 6, 2005, in Firth, Idaho. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: One of the images from that memorable rodeo assignment.

The images I made during my time at the Post Register opened up the door for work in northern Utah and eventually led to another internship and staff job at the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah. After my stint there I came to Twin Falls.

Idaho State defensive back Dustin Murray grabs onto EWU running back Dale Morris. There was a penalty on the play. ISU upset the 5th ranked I-AA division Eastern Washington at the Holt Arena Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2005, in Pocatello. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: My dodging here is a little much, I've learned so many more techniques to help with this in the last 15 years.

Today, I wanted to share with you twenty of those images from that 2005 portfolio. They certainly look different then my 20 best from last year and that's OK.

The Beautiful Balloons Company out of Albuquerque, NM organized several hot air balloons to go up over Driggs on Friday morning, July 1, 2005. (Drew Nash/Post Register) NOTE: I got to go up in the media balloon and make pictures. This was the assignment where I realized that having a press pass is kind of like having a golden ticket. It gives you access and the opportunity to do some really amazing things.

All images are used with permission from the Post Register. (postregister.com)

Drew Nash, Chief Photographer

Nash

 KRYSTLE DOTY, ATLAS PORTAITURE

Drew Nash is currently the chief photographer at the Times-News

