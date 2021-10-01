PHOTO BLOG: Looking back at an old portfolio

A dear friend and mentor of mine by the name of Kort Duce once said to me, “Drew, every photographer has taken 20 great photos, it’s the professionals that do it every year.” I've held that quote close to my heart for the better part of 15 years.

I was going through an old archive recently and came across the portfolio I used after my internship at the Post Register in Idaho Falls from 2005.

Looking through the images made me cringe a little and smile a lot. They are a reminder of the transition I was making as the photographer I once was and the photojournalist I was trying to become. They are filled with growing pains, lows and highs abound within those old pixels.

I’ll never forget the day I came back from the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth, Idaho. I was two months into my six-month internship. Photo editor Monte LaOrange looked through my edited images and said, “Now you’re a photojournalist.” It was a watershed moment for me.