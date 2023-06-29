Since it's apparently National Camera Day, I wanted to share with you some of the equipment I use to document the Magic Valley.
I mostly shoot pictures with two Nikon cameras, a D6 and a D500. I usually keep a 70-200mm lens on one and either a 17-35mm or a 24-70mm on the other. Depending on which lenses are on which camera body I have a focal length range of 17-300mm all at a constant F2.8.
When I cover sports or sometimes breaking news, I often use a Nikon 300mm. If I put it on the D500 it becomes equivalent to a 450mm lens.
I also use a Nikon SB-800 flash, oftentimes with a remote trigger attached. This allows me to use it off-camera and wirelessly.
I threw a 50mm 1.4 into the photo as well. I don't use it much, but it can be nice when I'm trying to be more discreet or for really low-light shots without using a flash.
Of course, I have all sorts of other doodads and gadgets in my arsenal such as studio lights, modifiers, light panels, tripods, iPhone, batteries, cards, chargers, cables, and cleaners, etc.
A couple of items I would like to point out is that I'm a huge fan of Peak Design straps, tripods and their capture system. For my UV, C-PL and ND filters I like Hoya, but there are some really nice high-end ones out there I've used in other aspects of my photography.