Since it's apparently National Camera Day, I wanted to share with you some of the equipment I use to document the Magic Valley.

I mostly shoot pictures with two Nikon cameras, a D6 and a D500. I usually keep a 70-200mm lens on one and either a 17-35mm or a 24-70mm on the other. Depending on which lenses are on which camera body I have a focal length range of 17-300mm all at a constant F2.8.

When I cover sports or sometimes breaking news, I often use a Nikon 300mm. If I put it on the D500 it becomes equivalent to a 450mm lens.

I also use a Nikon SB-800 flash, oftentimes with a remote trigger attached. This allows me to use it off-camera and wirelessly.

I threw a 50mm 1.4 into the photo as well. I don't use it much, but it can be nice when I'm trying to be more discreet or for really low-light shots without using a flash.

Of course, I have all sorts of other doodads and gadgets in my arsenal such as studio lights, modifiers, light panels, tripods, iPhone, batteries, cards, chargers, cables, and cleaners, etc.

A couple of items I would like to point out is that I'm a huge fan of Peak Design straps, tripods and their capture system. For my UV, C-PL and ND filters I like Hoya, but there are some really nice high-end ones out there I've used in other aspects of my photography.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.