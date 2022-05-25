PHOTO BLOG: Choosing the decisive moment's medium

Missing important moments because I was shooting video instead of stills has been a thorn in my side for years. I've tried several different techniques and gear set ups only to be disappointed in the end. Well, here's the latest attempt at finding a way to do both in a world that craves more and more visuals.

Using a cold/hot shoe mount to a 1/4 inch adapter allows me to attach a cell phone holder onto the top of the camera. I use this gear on whatever Nikon body has my wide angle lens on. That's usually the Nikon D4s because it's a full frame sensor. I currently use an iPhone SE (2nd generation), which has a 28 mm equivalent lens built into it. So, while my lens may zoom back and forth between 24-70 mm focal length, those numbers are closer to the iPhone's 28 mm instead of my other camera body and lens set up which is typically 105-300 mm.

Now, I also have a small Shure mic that I can attach to the iPhone and use an app that gives me some control over the audio. This helps when I'm working outside on a windy day, at least a little bit, or when I'm doing more interview work over ambient sound.

