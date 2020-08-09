You have permission to edit this article.
Phillips Creek Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
Phillips Creek Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres

Phillips Creek Fire

Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 does its first briefing Sunday morning at the Phillips Creek Fire.

 Great Basin Incident Management Team 3

FAIRFIELD — More than 200 people are fighting the Phillips Creek Fire and more on the way as the fire has consumed more than 2,000 acres and continues growing.

The fire, about 8 miles north of Fairfield, remains 5% contained for the second day, the Sawtooth National Forest said Sunday.

It continues to threaten structures. A forest closure is pending and a temporary flight restriction has been issued for the area.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 took over command of the fire Sunday. 

Fire officials said high afternoon winds and low overnight humidity are helping the fire stay active.

There are five helicopters assisting ground crews with the fire.

Officials said Saturday that the fire was started by lightning. It burned through the Soldier Mountain Ski Area, but the lodge and lifts appeared to be spared.

A separate fire that started Saturday about 9 miles east of Rupert was kept to 400 acres overnight and was expected to be contained late Sunday and under control by Monday evening.

A third Saturday afternoon fire near Twin Falls burned 5 acres of brush and threatened structures, but was safely put out, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.

