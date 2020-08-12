Phillips Creek Fire 91% contained

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — The Phillips Creek Fire is now 91% contained and firefighting efforts will shift back to local officials.

The fire, which began Aug. 5 and grew to more than 2,000 acres north of Fairfield, has been under the jurisdiction of a regional management team since Sunday with nearly 400 people fighting the fire.

Those efforts will scale down now as firefighters continue to monitor the area. Officials expect the fire to be completely contained by Friday.

The road to the Soldier Mountain Ski Area remains closed, and a closure for that part of the Sawtooth National Forrest is also still in force, as is a temporary flight restriction.

The fire burned through the ski area and destroyed a bridge late last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0