You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillips Creek Fire 91% contained
0 comments
breaking top story

Phillips Creek Fire 91% contained

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phillips Creek Fire

Firefighters work in the Sawtooth National Forest Monday while fighting the Phillips Creek Fire.

 Courtesy InciWeb

FAIRFIELD — The Phillips Creek Fire is now 91% contained and firefighting efforts will shift back to local officials.

The fire, which began Aug. 5 and grew to more than 2,000 acres north of Fairfield, has been under the jurisdiction of a regional management team since Sunday with nearly 400 people fighting the fire.

Those efforts will scale down now as firefighters continue to monitor the area. Officials expect the fire to be completely contained by Friday.

The road to the Soldier Mountain Ski Area remains closed, and a closure for that part of the Sawtooth National Forrest is also still in force, as is a temporary flight restriction.

The fire burned through the ski area and destroyed a bridge late last week.

Phillips Creek Fire

The boundaries of the Phillips Creek Fire as of Wednesday morning.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News