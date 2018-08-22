HAILEY — The Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center and Serve Idaho, the governor’s commission on service and volunteerism, will host a free community conversation in Hailey.
The event will focus on community needs and challenges, existing resources and promising new solutions in the charitable sector. The Hailey conversation will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Blaine County Community Campus, Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road.
Erin Pfaeffle, director of community engagement at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, and Darrel Harris, social change director at The Advocates, will share information on the community’s needs and challenges, followed by a town hall conversation.
To RSVP, go to idcomfdn.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.