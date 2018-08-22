Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HAILEY — The Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center and Serve Idaho, the governor’s commission on service and volunteerism, will host a free community conversation in Hailey.

The event will focus on community needs and challenges, existing resources and promising new solutions in the charitable sector. The Hailey conversation will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Blaine County Community Campus, Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road.

Erin Pfaeffle, director of community engagement at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, and Darrel Harris, social change director at The Advocates, will share information on the community’s needs and challenges, followed by a town hall conversation.

To RSVP, go to idcomfdn.org/events.

