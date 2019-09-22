TWIN FALLS — In celebration of the relationships and meaning pets bring to people’s lives, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will again sponsor the Blessing of the Animals celebration. It will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the courtyard of the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. This community outreach ministry is held on the Sunday near the feast day of St. Francis, patron saint of animals and the environment.
The event will boast exhibitors, a short service, then pet blessings by the priests. All species are welcome. Bring pets caged or on a leash. Each participating canine will receive a special blessing scarf; cats will receive catnip pouches.
Ascension is holding a pet food drive for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter during September. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Dry pet food that has been opened can also be accepted. Cash donations will be used for veterinary care.
These gifts will be blessed Sept. 29, then given to the pet shelter during the Blessing of the Animals celebration. Gather up the creatures who share your heart, grab your friends and join the fun at Ascension Episcopal Church.
