Rush skeletonweed

Rush skeletonweed is a noxious weed infesting Idaho lands.

 COURTESY OF IDAHO WEED AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

SHOSHONE — Numerous speakers will take part in a pesticide and weed workshop Feb. 7 in Shoshone.

The event, sponsored by the Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Gooding Soil Conservation District, will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly Street.

Six pesticide recertification credits are available.

Topics and speakers include: "Glyphosate Update and Effectiveness," Rhonda Hirnyck, University of Idaho pesticide specialist; "Understanding Beneficial Insects and Pests to Reduce Pesticide Dependency," Jason Thomas, University of Idaho Extension entomologist; "Early Warning Signs of Grasshoppers and Controlling the Issue," Steve Hines, University of Idaho Extension, Lincoln County educator; "Local Weed Infestations and Impacts on the Community," Terry Ruby, Tri-County noxious weed superintendent; "Biological Control Management on Noxious Weeds," Micah Smith, supervisor and Lincoln County Bug Crew; "Pesticide Safety Quiz and Regulatory Update/Labels and Labeling, Bob Trudel, Winfield Solutions; "An IPM Approach to Management of Pasture and Livestock Resources," David Collister, University of Idaho Extention, Butte County; and "Strategies and Tactics for Weed Control on Public Lands," Brent Pierson and Jim Shockey, Bureau of Land Management weed specialists.

Cost to attend the workshop is $20. RSVP by Jan. 28 at 208-944-3782 or email wrswcd@gmail.com.

Lunch will be provided by the Idaho Community Foundation (Forever Idaho Southwest Fund).

