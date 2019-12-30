SHOSHONE — Numerous speakers will take part in a pesticide and weed workshop Feb. 7 in Shoshone.
The event, sponsored by the Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Gooding Soil Conservation District, will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly Street.
Six pesticide recertification credits are available.
You have free articles remaining.
Topics and speakers include: "Glyphosate Update and Effectiveness," Rhonda Hirnyck, University of Idaho pesticide specialist; "Understanding Beneficial Insects and Pests to Reduce Pesticide Dependency," Jason Thomas, University of Idaho Extension entomologist; "Early Warning Signs of Grasshoppers and Controlling the Issue," Steve Hines, University of Idaho Extension, Lincoln County educator; "Local Weed Infestations and Impacts on the Community," Terry Ruby, Tri-County noxious weed superintendent; "Biological Control Management on Noxious Weeds," Micah Smith, supervisor and Lincoln County Bug Crew; "Pesticide Safety Quiz and Regulatory Update/Labels and Labeling, Bob Trudel, Winfield Solutions; "An IPM Approach to Management of Pasture and Livestock Resources," David Collister, University of Idaho Extention, Butte County; and "Strategies and Tactics for Weed Control on Public Lands," Brent Pierson and Jim Shockey, Bureau of Land Management weed specialists.
Cost to attend the workshop is $20. RSVP by Jan. 28 at 208-944-3782 or email wrswcd@gmail.com.
Lunch will be provided by the Idaho Community Foundation (Forever Idaho Southwest Fund).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.