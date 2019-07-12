Early retirement

Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District manager Kirk Tubbs is retiring after 10 years on the job.

Tubbs says the district is in good hands. New district manager Brian Simper, a former seasonal employee, has been working with Tubbs since January to learn the ropes.

Tubbs and his wife, Heidi, own Tubbs Berry Farm, which includes a honey and bee business. He is retiring to focus on his farm and family.

Find more information about the pest abatement district at tfcpad.org.