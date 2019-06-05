{{featured_button_text}}
COTTEREL — A crash in Cassia County sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to the incident on westbound Interstate 84 at mile post 229 near the Cotterell Rest Area.

A 2015 Freightliner truck pulling a box-style trailer driven by Anthony McCormick, 52, Nampa, was headed westbound when he was rear-ended by a 2015 Ford pickup driven by Shawn Kamp, 48, of South Jordan, Utah.

Kamp was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

One lane of I84 was blocked for about three hours, ISP said.

