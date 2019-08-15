TWIN FALLS — Drivers can expect lane restrictions and possible delays Sunday near Twin Falls as Idaho Transportation Department crews place platforms underneath the Perrine Bridge for upcoming special inspections.
Crews will utilize the department’s under-bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the truck is in use.
Work will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to help lessen traffic congestion through the area. Motorists may consider using an alternate route between those hours.
Drivers are urged to use caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment.
