Perrine Bridge inspection to begin this week

TWIN FALLS — Dependent on weather, crews are expected to begin a week-long inspection of the Perrine Bridge starting Friday.

During the inspection, crews will walk the arch, use an unmanned aerial vehicle and deploy the Idaho Transportation Department’s under-bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck.

Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will occur each day in the left northbound lane to allow workers to access and exit the lower half of the structure. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in either direction Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 while crew members utilize the inspection truck.

Work with the under-bridge inspection truck will occur during non-peak hours to help lessen traffic congestion through the area and is expected to follow the below schedule:

Northbound right lane closure: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

Southbound right lane closure: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Drivers may consider using an alternate route between the hours listed above.

In addition to traffic impacts, base jumping may be subject to restrictions during portions of the inspection. ITD will provide personnel to coordinate with inspection crews and jumpers during regulated periods.

“The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and patience near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment. ITD appreciates the cooperation of those driving through the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0