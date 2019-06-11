{{featured_button_text}}
Perrine Bridge

The Perrine Bridge inspection will be next week.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — Drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays next week near Twin Falls as crews from the Idaho Transportation Department inspect and perform routine maintenance work on the Perrine Bridge.

From Monday through June 20, crews will walk the arch and deploy the department’s under-bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction while crew members are onsite. Work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help lessen traffic congestion through the area.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment. The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 5-1-1 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.

