TWIN FALLS — Drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays next week near Twin Falls as crews from the Idaho Transportation Department inspect and perform routine maintenance work on the Perrine Bridge.
From Monday through June 20, crews will walk the arch and deploy the department’s under-bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction while crew members are onsite. Work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help lessen traffic congestion through the area.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment. The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 5-1-1 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.