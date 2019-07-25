{{featured_button_text}}
Perrine Bridge

Inspection of the Perrine Bridge will be next week.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Transportation Department crews will walk the arch of the Perrine Bridge as part of a routine inspection from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Aug. 2, weather permitting. An unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as a drone or UAV, will also be deployed to examine the structure.

This will be the first time the Idaho Transportation Department has employed a drone for this type of bridge inspection. Close monitoring will be done throughout the process to determine whether efficiencies can be gained through drone use which could benefit future bridge assessments throughout the state.

Base jumping may be subject to short restrictions during portions of the examination. Department personnel will be stationed on the bridge to coordinate with inspection crews and jumpers during regulated periods.

Photos from this and other bridge inspections will be shared on ITD’s social media platforms:

  • Instagram — @Idaho_Transportation_Dept
  • Facebook — @IdahoTransportationDepartment
  • Twitter — @IdahoITD

