TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho kept whole families entertained Saturday during its open house during Community College Month. Those who came enjoyed the balmy 80-degree weather, filled their stomachs with free hot dogs and ice cream cones, picked up free swag including pins and pens, and learned what CSI has to offer.
Wayne Woodhouse of the food service company Sodexo said he stayed busy, serving almost 1,200 hot dogs.
Prizes, including electronics and a cutting board made by a woodworking student, were awarded after the event in a drawing.