TWIN FALLS — Humans aren't the only mammals benefiting from more resources as the Magic Valley grows.
Thirty years have passed since the founding of People for Pets, the Magic Valley Humane Society. And just as parts of Twin Falls would be nearly unrecognizable today to a time traveler from the late 1980s, so would the city's response to loose dogs and cats in need of a home.
"Animals were not really being given a second chance," said Debbie Blackwood, one of the original founders of People for Pets and director of the organization. "It was a very dire situation for lost stray and abandoned animals."
In the three decades since Blackwood returned home to Twin Falls after college and dove headfirst into improving conditions for local stray animals, the Magic Valley Humane Society has taken over animal shelter operations from the city, doubled the shelter's dog-holding capacity, provided a place for lost cats to stay, and initiated a number of programs to make adopting and caring for an animal a little bit easier, such as a pet food pantry for owners going through financial difficulties. And as the region continues to grow, Blackwood expects the Humane Society will need to expand along with it.
“We just wanted to enhance what was already being done and really make it good,” Blackwood said.
In the early days of the Magic Valley Humane Society, the Twin Falls pound was operated by the city in an 1,800-square foot building with no heat, insulation, or place for lost cats. The Humane Society took over operations in 1989.
“We were kind of scared of that,” Blackwood said. “Because it’s terrifying thinking about looking at these homeless animals day in and day out. It’s terrifying.”
By the late 1990s, the shelter was bursting at the seams, and in 2004, the Humane Society completed its new shelter, where it remains today. At 6,400 square feet, the shelter can hold about 50 dogs and 50 cats, double the capacity of the old building.
Today, People for Pets boasts a 94 percent adoption rate, a significant increase from the 3 to 10 percent adoption rate the shelter maintained before the Humane Society was founded. The shelter sees about 5,000 animals each year.
A relatively recent addition to the shelter’s operations, a presence on social media, has been a tremendous help, Blackwood said. The adoption rate jumped 20 percent in 2012, when the Humane Society first established a social media presence.
People for Pets offers some initiatives today to encourage adoptions, such as letting seniors and members of the military take home an animal at no charge. But the organization has also introduced a number of programs to make it easier for people to own and keep pets, such as a pet food pantry established in 2007 and $10 spay and neuter vouchers available each year.
The shelter also offers a low-cost “Adopt Your Own Stray” program, which lets new pet owners spay or neuter animals they’ve taken in at a discount.
As Twin Falls grows, the shelter is once again looking toward expansion. The building is “overflowing” at full capacity about twice a week these days, Blackwood said, and at times must transport extra animals to emptier shelters in nearby cities and states. In the coming years, the Humane Society would like to add additional dog kennels, and perhaps a separate cat wing.
“We’re going to have to do something,” Blackwood said.
