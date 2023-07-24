TWIN FALLS — A two-week jury trial has been set in December for a Twin Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend’s infant in a shaken-baby incident.

Logan Danial Penner, 19, was arraigned in district court Monday with his defense attorney Steven McRae submitting a plea of not guilty on the charge of first-degree murder. Penner faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine, or both, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs filed a motion in December that he would not seek the death penalty.

The state has standards regarding appointed defense attorneys in capital cases, and Loebs said at the time that the motion helped settle the matter and not complicate the case's prosecution.

The trial, which Deputy Prosecutor Kevin Kohtz said is expected to last two weeks, is set for Dec. 4-15.

Penner admitted to police, according to court records, that on Nov. 25 he was frustrated by the crying, cholicky baby, and shook him, hitting the baby's head on the edge of a crib, when his girlfriend was out of the Twin Falls apartment doing laundry.

The baby became unresponsive and was taken off life support Nov. 30.

Penner was initially charged with felony aggravated battery but charges were amended to first-degree murder upon the child’s death.

The newer charge, as outlined in Idaho Code, is a result of Penner being accused of perpetuating an aggravated battery on a child under 12 years of age.