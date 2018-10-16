JACKPOT, NEV. — Cactus Petes and The Horseshu Hotel and Casino are under new ownership following the sale of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. to Penn National Gaming Inc.
The $2.8 billion transaction was completed this week. Penn National now operates 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions, the company said in a press release. This includes more than 49,000 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and nearly 9,000 hotel rooms.
Cactus Petes and The Horseshu combined employ about 540 people. A little more than 50 percent of them commute daily from the Magic Valley area, Cactus Petes Vice President and General Manager Sherri Summers said.
“We plan to keep the brands and theming the same, and it will be business as usual there from a customer and community perspective,” said Eric Schippers, a spokesman for Penn National Gaming.
The casino plans to continue offering its employee transportation option from the Magic Valley, Summers said.
“We are excited to join the Penn National Gaming family," she said. "We look forward to continuing to provide our guests with the kind of excellent gaming, dining and entertainment experience that Cactus Petes is best known for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.