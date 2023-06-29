The friendship that started between 10-year-old pen pals — one from Twin Falls and the other from England — remains strong 65 years later.

A Times-News article dated Sept. 1, 1968, documents the brotherhood that had grown between college students Ned Williams and Ian Taplin. The two had met for the first time that summer after 11 years of correspondence.

Taplin spent three months working in southern Idaho while staying with Williams’ family in Twin Falls, enjoying rodeos and fairs, dating and visiting pizzerias.

The men’s camaraderie hasn’t abated, and the two meet regularly, although methods of communication have changed from letters to texting, phone calls and emails.

The two stopped in Twin Falls on Wednesday after a trip to northern Idaho.

“His letters and postcards were always very welcome,” Williams said. “Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, when you got a letter from England, the whole neighborhood would show up and want to read it.”

While most people’s experiences with pen pals might be limited to a few letters exchanged in elementary school, these pen pals were meant to stay in touch.

Williams visited England in 1970, and through the years the two have met in locales across the United States and Europe.

And although the men are now in the 70s, “there are more adventures to come,” Taplin said.

Williams, who retired five years ago after being an English professor at BYU-Hawaii, now splits his time between Hawaii and Provo, Utah, while Taplin is still a professor at Wake Forest University.

What intrigues Taplin is the men’s similar interests and careers.

Both have had careers in education. Both grew up loving the game of basketball, with Williams playing for the Vandals while attending the University of Idaho.

And they love to travel, much of that being done by hitchhiking during their earlier years.

Both men are married and have families.

“What makes it so interesting is that you would randomly be chosen to write to somebody and the person you end up writing to has a career that is very parallel to yours,” Taplin said.

The friendship started when a Twin Falls music instructor visited England and brought back letters from students she had worked with there. Williams’ teacher handed out some letters in class.

Williams remembers the moment vividly.

“I remember exactly where I was sitting in the room, in one of those old-style desks with the little ink well,” he said.

Williams received the letter from Taplin. It conveyed a simple message.

“Dear Friend, my name is Ian Taplin, and I live in Guildford, England. Won’t you please write to me?”

Williams admits the long-lasting friendship might not have happened if it wasn’t for their mothers, who encouraged them to write.

“My mother was a junior high school teacher at O’Leary and she loved everything about Great Britain,” Williams told the Times-News.

During holidays or birthdays, the two would send letters and small presents. Taplin would often travel with his parents and send Williams postcards from faraway places including Morocco and Yugoslavia.

“...The letters were extremely informative and incredibly pretentious. That is the best way to put it,” Taplin said. “We tried to wax eloquent about certain things when we really don’t know the whole story.”

The two now share brief text messages — usually with a photo — that are much less pretentious, Taplin joked.

The letters they shared cover a lot of years.

“From the time we started writing, we went through our high school years, the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, girlfriends, and careers.” Williams said. “We kept all the letters we wrote starting roughly at age 10 and so have a fairly complete correspondence.”

The two plan to continue to stay in touch, and, where their next trip will be is anyone’s guess.

“It’s totally open ended,” Williams said. “Sometimes it just materializes.”