Police lights
File Photo

TWIN FALLS - Two pedestrians were struck Monday night while crossing a street in Twin Falls.

Lily Clifton, 18, and Brandyn Dudley, 19, were crossing Filer Avenue East at Maurice Street North at about 9 p.m. when they were struck by a grey 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Kara Smith, 19, Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O'Donnell said.

Smith was eastbound on Filer but did not stop for the pedestrians, O'Donnell said, referring to the police report. Smith told officers who responded to the incident her vision was obstructed due to a damaged windshield wiper and heavy rain.

Clifton was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for minor injuries. Dudley refused medical attention for an injury to his elbow.

Smith was cited for inattentive driving, O'Donnell said.

