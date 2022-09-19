Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after collision

TWIN FALLS — A pedestrian struck by a motorist early Saturday morning has died from his injuries, police say.

The 38-year-old Filer man was struck at about 5:08 a.m. by a southbound Lexus SUV at a crosswalk at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Falls Avenue, the Idaho State Police said. He was flown to a hospital.

The ISP on Monday morning issued a press release saying the man had died.

The driver was a 69-year-old man from Shoshone, the ISP said, adding that it appears the driver failed to obey a red light signal.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP.