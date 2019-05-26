TWIN FALLS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car late Saturday in downtown Twin Falls, police said.
A vehicle going south on Shoshone Street near City Park hit a person standing in the middle of the roadway at about 10:45 p.m., Idaho State Police said.
The pedestrian died at the scene, ISP said in a statement.
The road was blocked for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, ISP said.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.