Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car late Saturday in downtown Twin Falls, police said. 

A vehicle going south on Shoshone Street near City Park hit a person standing in the middle of the roadway at about 10:45 p.m., Idaho State Police said. 

The pedestrian died at the scene, ISP said in a statement. 

The road was blocked for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, ISP said. 

The name of the pedestrian has not been released. 

