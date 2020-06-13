Pedestrian in Jackpot, Nev., hit by semi, critically injured
Pedestrian in Jackpot, Nev., hit by semi, critically injured

Jackpot pedestrian struck by semi, critically injured

This semi struck a pedestrian crossing U.S. Highway 93 Wednesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

 NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

ELKO, Nev. — A Jackpot, Nevada, man was critically injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a semi while crossing U.S. Highway 93.

Stefan Molnar, 78, was walking across the highway from east to west at the intersection of Ace Drive at about 8:55 p.m. when he was hit by a truck traveling south, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the Freightliner did not observe the pedestrian crossing the highway until the driver was a short distance from the intersection,” the highway patrol said in a statement. He attempted to steer right but the pedestrian was hit by the left front of the truck.

Molnar suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was flown to a hospital. He remained in critical condition at the time Nevada Highway Patrol reported the incident to media on Saturday afternoon.

The truck’s 27-year-old driver from Redlands, California, is cooperating with the investigation, according to the patrol. The report did not say whether the driver had been cited.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Wells Substation at 775-752-3235.

