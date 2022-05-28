Pedestrian dies Saturday morning in Kimberly Road accident

TWIN FALLS — A 25-year-old man died when he was hit by an eastbound semi-truck early Saturday morning near 1840 Kimberly Road, the Idaho State Police reported.

The pedestrian was standing in the roadway at about 1:08 a.m., the ISP said.

The driver of the 2007 Kenworth is a 28-year-old man from Twin Falls, the report said. It appears the driver of the semi was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver was not transported.

The incident remains under investigation by the ISP.

