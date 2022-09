BUHL — A 30-year-old man died Friday night after being struck on U.S. Highway 30, police said.

The man, from Gilbert, Arizona, was walking in the roadway west of Buhl, Idaho State Police said.

A 22-year-old Hagerman woman was eastbound in an Oldsmobile at about 10 p.m. when she struck the man near milepost 198.

The man died at the scene and both lanes of traffic were blocked for about 3½ hours.

The incident is under investigation by the ISP.