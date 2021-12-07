Pearl Harbor Day: Stories we'll never forget

Editor’s Note: Versions of this story and interviews have run on previous Pearl Harbor Days.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Over the years since, Times-News reporters have had the privilege of interviewing a number of survivors of those attacks who were either from the Magic Valley or made their homes here later.

Those who we interviewed had sharp wits and sharp minds. They recalled big moments and small details from the day that would change their lives and the country, forever.

The memories told us were clear as day. Those who were there described the moment they heard the buzz of incoming planes. The metallic taste of adrenaline in their mouth. The shouts and screams of their friends.

Gathering these memories is one of our proudest accomplishments here at the Times-News. We’ll never forget those who shared their stories and lessons to be passed down.

What follows are some excerpts from our reporting.

In December 2011, former Times-News photographer Ashley Smith’s stunning portrait of Gale Mohlenbrink was on the front page of the paper.

Mohlenbrink wrote a book that was published in 2010 by Blip Communications called “World War II — My Experiences.”

He wrote this of the morning of Dec. 7, 1941:

“... We were awakened by explosions going on. ... I could see and hear the sounds of planes, explosions and firing. As my buddy and I turned toward battleship row, we saw a plane skimming very low across the water, with splashes of water spouting up as the plane came toward our position. The harbor was full of planes diving and the explosions, flames, smoke and chaos were so overwhelming, I had just enough time to think ‘That plane is shooting at us’ and see the big red sun on the wing.”

Later he wrote: “... I loaded myself with as much ammunition as I could drape over my shoulders and around my waist, took a rifle and went to the beaches to defend them. ...The night was terrifying as every sound was unknown and every movement thought to be the enemy.”

In 2012, we reported on Bill Bridges, who lived at Bridgeview Estates. He was 92 at the time and said he was knocked out of bed when the first bomb hit the USS Utah, which was next to Bridges’ ship, the USS Raleigh.

In 2013, we interviewed Marion “Gale” Wood, when he was 95. He told incredible stories and played his guitar for our reporter and photographer despite the pain of arthritis in his fingers.

Wood got emotional when he remembered the men who died around him. “They were screaming at you for help,” he said. “They were screaming for their father and mother or calling for God.”

After Pearl Harbor, Wood served in Saipan and Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands and on Guam and Kanton Island, a tiny atoll in the South Pacific Ocean.

The fighting in the South Pacific was often in close quarters, he said.

“We used to holler at them a little bit,” he said. “They’d holler back.”

Neither could understand the other’s language and as Wood reminisced, he said he was conflicted about the violence of war.

“There’s a guy coming at you, and you’ve never seen him and he’s never seen you and you never did anything to him and he never did anything to you, and you’re trying to kill him,” he said. “You’d think we’d be smarter.”

We can go to the moon, Wood told me, but we can’t get along with each other. He died in February 2015.

In 2016, Twin Falls resident Gene Sennello brought in a piece his father, Frank, wrote detailing his eyewitness account of the attack. Frank grew up in New York City and later lived in California. Like a few other accounts from survivors, Sennello wrote about a gap in his memory.

“... I could remember almost everything including the words I heard and what I said, from the beginning of the air raid at 7:55 a.m. until it ended at about 10 a.m. After that came a period of seven hours in which I cannot account for anything I did, anywhere I went, or anything I saw. We didn’t really talk about that aspect very much, but I remember someone saying ‘it may have been shock.’ My reaction was: Me? In shock? Ridiculous! I can handle anything. I’ve been trained to... Or so I thought. I asked two professionals about that blank and they both told me to forget it. So I forgot it.”

In 1996, former Rupert resident Ralph Graham told the paper he thought the attack was a drill. But then he saw the planes.

“(The bomber) was close enough to me that I probably could have hit it with a rock,” he said. “I could see the crew sitting in there with their eyes on the bombing sights.”

They also shared their humor: “Pearl Harbor was nothing compared to being married to a redhead for 60 years,’’ Dave Bettencourt told us in 2001.

In December 2010, White wrote a letter to the editor, scolding the Times-News for running a Pearl Harbor story on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 but not Dec. 7.

“Shame on you for failing to acknowledge in a timely manner the start of World War II, the attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead, you had to pick up a story on the Associated Press, publishing it on Dec. 8. What a travesty!”

Gloria Hann, White’s companion for eight years, said White felt strongly about younger generations learning about the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II.

“He didn’t feel the schools were giving it the importance it deserved,” she said. “It was a terrible war. He had many, many shipmates buried at sea.”

Hann said White, a designing engineer, designed and manufactured the White Motorcycle in Hungary in the late 1960s and kept in touch with many collectors of the bike.

“There were movies made about Pearl Harbor,” Jack White told the Times-News in 2011. “But they don’t tell you anything.”

David Ray Roessler, Gooding

David Ray Roessler was chief clerk of the U.S. Army’s 24th Division Signal Office, based out of Schofield Barracks, when the Japanese made their visit to Hawaii.

Sound asleep, he awakened on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, to the sound of a plane going down. Running out of the barracks, he saw about 16 two-seat Japanese planes bombing Wheeler Field about two miles away.

Roessler recalls the course of the day in small vignettes. Rushing across a bare field to report to duty, he emptied his .45-caliber handgun at a Japanese plane just 50 feet above him.

“You knew it wouldn’t do any good,” he says today. “But it made you feel better.”

Richard Hansing, Twin Falls

“The good Lord was looking after me,” Hansing said in a 2001 interview with the Times-News.

As a 21-year-old Navy machinist’s mate second class on the USS Nevada, Hansing had finished working the night shift in the ship’s engine room when the attack began.

“I had just taken my dungarees off and put on my shorts, white socks and white undershirt when the call to general quarters went out,” Hansing said in a 2007 Times-News interview.

Of the nearly 1,500 crew members aboard the battleship, 50 were killed in the attack, during which the Nevada took eight direct bomb hits and a torpedo hit before running aground in a channel.

“I worked eight days burying our shipmates and comrades,” Hansing said. “We worked cemetery detail from 7 o’clock in the morning until 7 at night.”

His younger brother, Dave Hansing, was 11 at the time, and remembered his family waiting three or four days before hearing word that the sailor survived.

Ralph Eaton, Twin Falls

At first glance, Ralph Eaton thought they were American pilots practicing targets, until some nearby hangars went up in flames.

“I knew it wasn’t target practice—it was the real McCoy,” he said in 2006. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, we’re at war.’

The Japanese pilots began dropping bombs on the ships in the harbor. Eaton climbed into the destroyer’s main battery, where he looked through the sights and relayed the information to the gunners, letting them know when, and in which direction to fire.

He remembered looking up to stare directly into the smiling face of a Japanese pilot.

“A Zero came in and sprayed us with machine gun bullets,” Eaton said. “I thought, ‘I’d sure like to wipe that grin off his face.’”

At one point during the mayhem, his best friend Joe White of Boise climbed up the battery’s ladder to wish him luck.

“My buddy shook my hand and said, ‘Ralph, if I don’t see you again, good luck. It’s been nice being shipmates with you.’”

Leroy Kohntopp, Filer

‘’I got off the Maryland just a few weeks before it went off to fight the Battle of the Philippine Sea,’’ said Leroy Kohntopp of Filer, who served on a gun battery aboard the big battleship during the Pearl Harbor attack. ‘’It was just at the time when the Japanese were beginning to fly kamikaze strikes, and the battery where I would have been serving was hit by one of the first kamikazes.

“Everyone was killed. I would have been killed too.’’

Leroy Kohntopp didn’t talk much about the attack, his son said, other than to mention a recurring nightmare about being trapped in the bottom of the USS Maryland. But his character spoke through his service, be it through the survivors association, his seven years as a bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or bringing a neighbor goods from his farm.

Leroy Kohntopp’s grandchildren are all old enough to remember him, his son said, so now it’s up to them to share those memories with their children.

While we’ve lost a link to history, we’re fortunate to have the words and memories of the men who witnessed that day.

Magic Valley’s Pearl Harbor survivors:

Ralph J. Graham, formerly of Rupert, died April 9, 2016, at a Nampa hospital. He was 94.

Marion “Gale” Wood, Gooding, born near Bethel, Mo., Oct. 25, 1918, died Feb. 4, 2015.

Gale Donald Mohlenbrink, Buhl, born in Lovell, Wyo., on Feb. 23, 1924, died July 7, 2013

Ray Roessler, Gooding, born in Shoshone on June 17, 1921, died March 21, 2013

Joseph Flood, Twin Falls, born in Montgomery, Mo., on March 4, 1916, died Nov. 23, 2012

John “Jack” White, Twin Falls, born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 1921, died July 10, 2012

Leroy Kohntopp, Filer, born in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 9, 1917, Died April 8, 2011

Robert Abbott Coates, born in Carey on April 25, 1921, Died April 13, 2011

Richard Hansing, Twin Falls, born in Perry, Okla., on Jan. 20, 1920, died Aug. 5, 2010

Tony Sabala, Jerome, born May 20, 1919 in Shoshone, died June 17, 2007

Ralph Eaton, Twin Falls, born in Rock Creek, Idaho, on June 25, 1919, died Jan. 2, 2007

Dave Bettencourt, Twin Falls, born in Caruthers, Calif. on Oct. 1, 1921, died Feb. 16, 2003

O.C. Kelley, Twin Falls, born in Bennington, Okla. on Oct. 14, 1920, died June 27, 2002

Ray Helms, Oakley, was on the Navy battleship Tennessee in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Helms died July 8, 1996 in Burley.

Theodore “Ted” Anderson, Twin Falls, born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 28, 1920 and died Aug. 19, 1993. Ted and his wife, Betty, lived in Boise, Ketchum and Twin Falls.

