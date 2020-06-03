Peaceful vigil at Idaho Capitol — and then late-night tension — follow days of protests

Tai Simpson and Whitney Mestelle, two of the organizers of Tuesday night’s event, went live on Facebook just hours before the event to ask attendees to be peaceful, not bring weapons, social distance and not bring open flames. Masks were strongly suggested and handed out by organizers. Attendees were asked that signs include only the names and photos of people killed by police.

“It’s important that we have an organized and peaceful event to bridge the community together,” Mestelle told the Idaho Statesman at the event. “Peaceful mourning is super valuable. It gives white people a chance to reflect on what we’ve been telling them, and it gives the people of color a chance to reflect together. ... My hope is people leave the steps with the desire to move the needle of change in our community.”

Though the event was not planned by a specific organization, Boise’s black community and the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence helped support it.

Simpson was asked what inspired the vigil, and answered: “Grief, pain, anger, despair — all of those things in the face of loss of lives. And to watch it all on social media over and over again, year after year, we get angry enough.”

Tensions rise with ‘All Lives Matter’ chants after Boise vigil