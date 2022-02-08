Paying to file state taxes? You probably don’t have to, Idaho tax commission says

BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission is encouraging taxpayers who have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less to find out if they are eligible to e-file taxes for free on the tax commission’s website, according to a press release.

Idaho Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said in the release that out of more than 900,000 returns processed by the commission las year, nearly 625,000 could have been filed for free using e-file.

Taxpayers must use the same e-file provider for federal and state returns, the commission said, and use the resources provided on the web page to ensure it is a free service. The commission works with the Internal Revenue Service and software developers to provide the free online filing service.

Electronic filing is fast, easier to calculate and is a quicker method of getting a refund than paper methods, according to the release.

For information, call the Tax Commission at 208-334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at 800-972-7660. Check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help at https://tax.idaho.gov, or call the commission.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is April 18.

