Paving work begins next week on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME — A paving project is expected to begin Tuesday on a short section of U.S. Highway 93, north of the Flying J truck stop in Jerome County. Weather permitting, work on this project is anticipated to be complete within eight days, the Idaho Transportation Department said in a statement.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction throughout the work zone, and the traffic signal at 500 South Road will be in operation. Flaggers may also be present during certain stages of the project.

Motorists should anticipate minor delays and watch for reduced speeds and workers throughout the work zone.

The general contractor is Idaho Materials and Construction.

