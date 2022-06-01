Pavement resurfacing to begin next week on US-93 in Twin Falls

SHOSHONE — Pavement resurfacing on U.S. Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Road in Twin Falls is scheduled to begin the week of June 6.

The project includes resurfacing and reconstructing pavement, upgrading pedestrian ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and replacing the traffic signal at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Fillmore Street.

Until construction is complete in mid-summer, the following impacts can be expected:

Work will occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce impacts and congestion during commute hours for residents, businesses, and motorists.

During night work, lane reductions will be in place. All lanes will be open during daytime hours.

Business access will be maintained but may be briefly limited when equipment moves in front of an intersection or driveway.

Construction will be noisy due to operating equipment and back-up alarms.

As part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative, the 2021 Idaho Legislature dedicated $126 million of one-time funds from Idaho’s budget surplus to transportation projects statewide. The funds were split 60/40 between the Idaho Department of Transportation and local jurisdictions. Construction on this project is paid for with ITD’s portion of the funds that will accelerate projects to replace bridges, restore pavements, and improve mobility in communities across Idaho.

To learn more about the project and sign up for construction updates, please visit itdprojects.org/us-93improvements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0