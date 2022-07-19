Paul man honored by arts commission for his traditional Mexican music (copy)

PAUL — Damian Rodriguez won a 2023 Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for his community contributions to traditional Mexican music.

“Music has always been a constant in my life,” Rodriguez said. “From an early age, I can remember hearing music always in the background. I believe it is the music that defines me.”

The $5,000 fellowship, awarded every two years, recognizes the exemplary quality of Idaho’s tradition bearers, the letter from Arts Idaho reads, and it is intended to support the recipient’s work over the next 12 months.

“Your body of work and lifetime of commitment to your community’s creative expressions contribute to our state’s culture heritage,” the letter, signed by Executive Director Michael Faison, reads. “The Fellowship is intended to reward artistic distinction, to promote public awareness, and to advance the careers of Idaho artists…”

A panel recommended that Rodriguez, along with Treasure Valley painter Joanne Hultstrand and leather braider Jeff Minor of Salmon, receive the Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowship award.

Idaho Commission on the Arts Director of the Folk & Traditional Arts Program Steven Hatcher said Rodriquez was “very deserving” of the award and his contributions in his community exemplifies the award’s meaning.

“He takes his community’s issues to heart,” Hatcher said, and as he advocates for issues he continues “to sing the songs of his people. His music is very much attached to his world view.”

Hatcher said Rodriguez’s story stands out for many reasons including the time he spent in the military, where he sang to his comrades, and for the community connections he has forged through his volunteerism at a local Latino radio station.

Rodriguez served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and in the Idaho Air National Guard in Iraq.

Rodriguez said music filled the gaps in his life and was his therapy. It took him to a place of peace and comfort and gave him the confidence to pursue other adventures.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would receive an award for doing what I love to do, which is play the guitar and sing,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriguez said as a young man he was shy and performing brought him out of his shell.

“While in the military, I performed for the troops in a war zone. For a moment, they had a sense of home,” he said. “After my honorable discharge, I attended college obtaining a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree. I was the first in my family to graduate and attend college and universities. My education has allowed me to be an advocate for local Latino concerns and issues. All this can and did happen, because of the confidence I gained through music.”

Rodriguez’s parents were migrant workers who moved from Texas to Burley to work in the fields.

“Every summer I went to work hoeing beets in the field, picking potatoes, onions, strawberries and squash,” he said.

The military got him out of the fields, he said, and he never went back.

“I grew up on Mexican traditional songs. I did leave it for a while, but I eventually found my way back to my roots. Being Mexican-American is an honor, because I live in two worlds. I speak fluent English and Spanish. I embrace two cultures, American and Mexican culture. It’s the music that connects me to both.”

Since 1974 he has played jazz, rock, country, blues and Tejano music, which comes from traditional Mexican songs and is given a country and jazz flavor, he said.

“All Tejanos are American citizens with our own culture and music…,” he said.

He is the leader of a local group, “Tejano 208.”

He also performs as a solo act.

“I just love the interaction I get with the audience, and the welcoming response I get. I’ve been invited to sing at various Latino and community events. I became a musician, because maybe I had an instinctive enthusiasm. Maybe the planets were aligned just right, because I found music, and music found me. Looking back on my life, music has always been a part of it. I think I’ll just keep it in my back pocket,” Rodriguez said.

For the past five years, Rodriguez has given free guitar lessons, which include the music history of America and Mexico, to children at a local church.

“It is my hope that music gives them the same confidence and direction it gave me,” he said.

He’s tried to retire as a performer a couple of times .

“But people keep calling me and asking me to perform,” he said. “If they invite me, I have to go. I’ll probably keep doing it until I can’t do it anymore.”